Sport Portraits

Three months ago six of Britain’s best loved artists agreed to take on the challenge of producing portraits of modern day sporting heroes - their goal, to raise as much money as possible for Sport Relief when the works of art go on sale later this year. But what happens when great art meets great sport? This two part documentary follows the journey of six artists as they look beyond the public image of three sporting heroes to capture the personality: godfather of pop art Sir Peter Blake and political caricaturist Gerald Scarfe will take on Ricky Hatton; best selling Scottish artist Jack Vettriano and the A-list celebrities' favourite photographer Rankin capture Zara Phillips, whilst Didier Drogba faces wild child of art Stella Vine and ex-cricketer turned painter Jack Russell.