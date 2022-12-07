Not Available

Sportscene is the name of a bouquet of Scottish sports television programmes produced by BBC Scotland. Its main anchors are Dougie Donnelly, David Currie and Dougie Vipond, with Alison Walker and Richard Gordon acting as relief presenters. Previous Sportscene presenters include Archie Macpherson, who also commentated, Gordon Hewitt, Hazel Irvine, Jill Douglas, Mark Souster, Jim Craig and Rob Maclean. MacLean will return in 2010 to present the SPL highlights programme. Recent events covered by Sportscene include Celtic's run to the UEFA Cup Final in the 2002-03 season, Scotland's 2006 Six Nations triumph over England and the finale to the 2002-03 Scottish Premier League season.