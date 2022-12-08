Spring Love

Not Available

After his mother's death, Long Tai returned to Taiwan in search for his long lost father and twin brother. When people mistook him for his brother, who had left the country, he perpetuated the mistake. The change did not go unnoticed by his brother's foe, Zhao Ren Hu, who had planned on defeating Long Tian He in a festival competition and taking over Long's hot spring. As per agreement, the defeated Zhao sent his sister to Long's house to work as an indenture servant for a year. Although he secretly ordered his sister to spy on Long, the sister had other things in mind.