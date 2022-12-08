Not Available

Failed writer Beckett Ryan joins DLPR, a public relations agency staffed with people who can spin everyone’s problems but their own. From the eccentric company figurehead Dave and his insecure daughter Stephanie, to PR shark Nelson and Dave’s ever-loyal assistant Bryce, the DLPR office has no shortage of personality. No matter how bizarre the cases are that the agency takes on, they pale in comparison to the workplace romances, rivalries, personal successes, and often hilarious failures of the close-knit and dysfunctional colleagues at DLPR.