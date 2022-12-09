Spy (2015)

Not Available

Sometimes children follow in the footsteps of their parents without even realizing it. Kim Sun Woo is a genius agent with the South Korean National Intelligence Service whose job it is to monitor and analyze data about North Korea. With a demanding job, Sun Woo gets lots of love and support from his mother, Park Hye Rim, and his girlfriend, Lee Yoon Jin. But there are a lot of things about his mother that Sun Woo doesn’t know, including the fact that she is a former North Korean spy. When Hwang Gi Chul reappears in Hye Rim’s life and forces her to carry out a final mission, will Hye Rim have to go head-to-head with her own son? “Spy” is a 2015 South Korean drama series directed by Park Hyun Suk. It is a remake of the Israeli drama “The Gordin Cell.”