Not Available

A fast-paced, technicolor espionage comedy, Spy Groove follows the globe-trotting antics of two super-suave secret agents as they set forth on missions to annihilate fashionable imposters, stylish villains and vanity junkies. Follow Agent #1 and Agent #2 - clad in name-brand fashions and wielding designer gadgets - as they jet to exotic locations on classified missions to protect the elite leisure life from perpetrators of bad style.