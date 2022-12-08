Not Available

The world of espionage is exposed in SpyTek, the Discovery Channel television series hosted by Roger Moore. Series covers the secret world of cloak and dagger during the Cold War, the origins of secret services, the art of espionage, assassinations and covert killing. The role of spies over the last 60 years cuts a chord through world events: Trotsky's assassination, the Francis Gary Powers prisoner exchange, and the damage done by the Walker spy ring. Included are interviews with moles, spies, member of the GRU, the KGB, the CIA, the SAS, MI-6, MI-5, OSS among others. SpyTek exposes the astounding technology of espionage, and the dogged, remorse-less spies who stole the secrets. Encounter assassination tools so ingenious, they were undetectable: a gun that shot cyanide vapor and caused death upon inhalation; an umbrella whose hidden needle implanted a poisoned pellet; and a terrifying shellfish toxin, without an antidote. You can get the feel of espionage : the thrill of high level clandestine operations, and the monotony and patience of out-waiting opponents and targets. SpyTek takes you into the previously unseen archives from both sides of the covert world.