Spyder Games

The Carlisle family was ruled with an iron fist by their tyrannical father, Boris who is bludgeoned to death by a mysterious assailant. The list of enemies includes his oldest daughter, Natalia who suffered from years of psychological abuse and torment. Her younger brother, Ivan shared her feelings of hatred for Boris so when Boris doesn’t show up for Ivan’s wedding; no one is shocked or upset. It’s only later that the family learns their father died in a car accident the night before. But when Natalia goes to the morgue to identify her father’s body, she has a self-satisfied smile as she hopes her father suffered during his last moments on earth. Did Natalia kill her father or did someone else beat her to the punch?