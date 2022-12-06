Not Available

The Spyder Co. appeared to be a typical small company based in an unassuming office but it was a front for an intelligence cell, part of the Web, a mysterious government network set up to solve cases outside the remit of the regular intelligence services. The show followed the adventures of Charlotte Dean and her assistants Wallis Ackroyd and Clive Hawksworth as they fought the good fight and saved the country from machinations from behind the Iron Curtain. Spyder's Web was an ATV production for the ITV network.