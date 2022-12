Not Available

In 1985, the Los Angeles Police Department experimented with a secret Time-Travel Divisions -- catapulting four of LA's Finest 25 Years into the Future. That future... is NOW!!! These Cops are from a time when Cops used to be Cops! They're thrown into a world of pussy desk sergeants and limp-dicked crime scene investigators... But our Squad doesn't wait for warrants... they kick down the fucking door! SQUAD 85!!!