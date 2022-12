Not Available

The sea in our world has been polluted. All sorts of trash were thrown into the sea, making it unpleasant deep under the sea. One of the inhabitants of the sea, Ika Musume (Squid Girl) seeks to exact revenge on humanity for throwing trash into the sea. Clueless about the surface, she seeks to invade humanity alone, trying to rule over the world, only to find herself slaving away at one of the nearest beach-houses for breaking a side of its wall.