Squirrel Boy tells the tale of a boy named Andy and his pet squirrel Rodney who is constantly filled with many ideas and seems to know everything. Rodney is also Andy’s best friend, strongest supporter and, sometimes, worst headache. He’s always there to help Andy get out of trouble, even if Rodney’s the one who started the trouble in the first place. Also known as "partners in crime," Andy and his friend Rodney are always involved in different adventures, and the adventures they embark on in Andy’s yard and around the neighborhood.