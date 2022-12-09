Not Available

SSSS.GRIDMAN

  • Animation

Director

Akira Amemiya

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TRIGGER

Yuta Hibiki can’t remember who he is, and now he’s seeing and hearing things that others don’t! A voice from an old computer tells him to remember his calling, and he sees a massive, unmoving creature in the distance. Nothing’s making sense—until the behemoth springs to life! Suddenly, Yuta is pulled into the digital world, reappearing in the real one as the colossal hero—Gridman!

Cast

Yuuya HiroseYuuta Hibiki(voice)
Hikaru MidorikawaGRIDMAN(voice)
Soma SaitoSho Utsumi(voice)
Yume MiyamotoRikka Takarada(voice)
Reina UedaAkane Shinjou(voice)
Ryosuke TakahashiSAMURAI CALIBUR(voice)

