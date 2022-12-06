Not Available

You can't judge a book by its cover, especially when it's only covered by a miniskirt and baby-tee! A workplace ensemble comedy, Stacked revolves around beautiful Skyler Dayton who is tired of her non-stop partying lifestyle and bad choices in boyfriends. Wanting a major life change, she wanders into "The Stacks," a small family-run bookstore owned by Gavin DeWitt and his brother, Stuart. Divorced and unlucky in love himself, Gavin's inclined to regard Skyler as an embodiment of the vacuous, image-obsessed culture he has come to abhor. Stuart, however, is dazzled by Skyler's beauty and, much to Gavin's horror, offers her a job at their store, which she happily accepts as the first step in her quest for a steadier lifestyle. Unhappy that she's going to be minding the till next to such an intimidating bombshell is the store's sole other employee, Katrina.