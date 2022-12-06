Not Available

You can't judge a book by its cover, especially when it's only covered by a miniskirt and baby-tee! A workplace ensemble comedy, Stacked revolves around beautiful Skyler Dayton who is tired of her non-stop partying lifestyle and bad choices in boyfriends. Wanting a major life change, she wanders into "The Stacks," a small family-run bookstore owned by Gavin DeWitt and his brother, Stuart. Divorced and unlucky in love himself, Gavin's inclined to regard Skyler as an embodiment of the vacuous, image-obsessed culture he has come to abhor. Stuart, however, is dazzled by Skyler's beauty and, much to Gavin's horror, offers her a job at their store, which she happily accepts as the first step in her quest for a steadier lifestyle. Unhappy that she's going to be minding the till next to such an intimidating bombshell is the store's sole other employee, Katrina.

Cast

Elon Gold
Marissa Jaret WinokurKatrina
Pamela AndersonSkyler Dayton
Christopher Lloyd

