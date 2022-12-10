Not Available

Stage Of Love: The Series

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Stage of Love The Series tells the story of two university students on the journey to discovering their passion and understanding themselves. The first: Nguyen - a ‘model senior' with a cold and tough demeanour, but behind the limelight is someone who carries an intense love for theatre and the stage. The second: Bao - a fun and active freshman, who is now tasked with the role of being the main lead in the university's annual play. To make the production a success, Khanh - the drama club president, has reached out to Nguyen with hopes that he will share his experiences with the other club members. After a period of rehearsing together, Nguyen and Bao have started to find a common ground. And even more, the chemistry between the two have gone past the stage of just pure friendship.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images