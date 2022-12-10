Not Available

Stage of Love The Series tells the story of two university students on the journey to discovering their passion and understanding themselves. The first: Nguyen - a ‘model senior' with a cold and tough demeanour, but behind the limelight is someone who carries an intense love for theatre and the stage. The second: Bao - a fun and active freshman, who is now tasked with the role of being the main lead in the university's annual play. To make the production a success, Khanh - the drama club president, has reached out to Nguyen with hopes that he will share his experiences with the other club members. After a period of rehearsing together, Nguyen and Bao have started to find a common ground. And even more, the chemistry between the two have gone past the stage of just pure friendship.