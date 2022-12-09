Stairway to Stardom

Su Cheng is a college senior who is a diehard fan of Yen Chu Fei. In order to get close to her idol, she starts working as a personal assistant for a celebrity and eventually signs with a management company headed by Duan Cheng Xuan. Her life decisions don't seem to be inspired inspired by the smartest reasons but this is also a story of self-discovery as the budding actress learns to develop a passion for the stage.
|Song Yi
|Su Cheng
|Zhong Dan Ni
|Liu Meng Tian
|Put Puttichai
|Duan Cheng Xuan
|Yan Xi
|Yan Chu Fei
