Stairway to Stardom

Su Cheng is a college senior who is a diehard fan of Yen Chu Fei. In order to get close to her idol, she starts working as a personal assistant for a celebrity and eventually signs with a management company headed by Duan Cheng Xuan. Her life decisions don't seem to be inspired inspired by the smartest reasons but this is also a story of self-discovery as the budding actress learns to develop a passion for the stage.