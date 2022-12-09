Not Available

Stairway to Stardom

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tencent

Su Cheng is a college senior who is a diehard fan of Yen Chu Fei. In order to get close to her idol, she starts working as a personal assistant for a celebrity and eventually signs with a management company headed by Duan Cheng Xuan. Her life decisions don't seem to be inspired inspired by the smartest reasons but this is also a story of self-discovery as the budding actress learns to develop a passion for the stage.

Cast

Song YiSu Cheng
Zhong Dan NiLiu Meng Tian
Put PuttichaiDuan Cheng Xuan
Yan XiYan Chu Fei

