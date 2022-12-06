Not Available

Det. Jack Larsen is a recent transfer to the Unit from New York City's homicide division, whose confidence, strong personality and questionable behavior has landed him in trouble before - but whose past behavior may also prove valuable in his new job. His boss, Lt. Beth Davis, is strong, focused and an expert in the field, driven by her traumatic personal experience as a victim. With the rest of their team, young but eager Det. Ben Caldwell and deceptively smart Det. Janice Lawrence, Larsen and Davis assess the threat level of cases and respond before the stalking and intimidation spirals out of control, all while trying to keep their personal obsessions at bay.