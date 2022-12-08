Not Available

Jin-Haeng (Ryu Jin) is an announcer and is now a laughingstock due to 3 mistakes during a live broadcast. Afterwards, he makes an appearance on another TV show "Queen of Current Events," makes another mistake. He's now in danger of losing his job and decides to make a candid statement. Jin-Haeng gathers up all the courage he has and states that he loves a woman and wants to gain the acceptance of her teenage son Si-Wan (Siwan) who dislikes him. Meanwhile, in order to become a cook, So-Min (Jung So-Min) arrives in Seoul from a small country town. She works hard and takes part-time jobs to save up enough money to study abroad. Whenever she has an embarrassing moment she gets involved with Ki-Woo (Lee Ki-Woo).