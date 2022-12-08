Stand for Love

Not Available

When Carding and Luisa reunite, their childhood friendship developed into sincere love for each other. Having all things opposite, Carding braves all the obstacles just to be with Luisa. His mother’s selfish intentions and political ambition will alter the love they hoped to share together for life. Just when they made their marriage vows, Mimi, a strong-willed woman who is intensely infatuated with Carding, steals every possible opportunity to win him. While Carding finishes his study in the city with Mimi, Luisa is left with Carding’s mother, Menang. The couple’s distant relationship will pave the way for Menang and Mimi to ruin the love and trust carding has for Luisa. As she bears all of Menang’s cruelty, Diego, a lowly gentleman will stand beside Luisa as a loyal friend. Will Carding fall for the plot of his mother and Mimi? And will hatred, betrayal and heartaches force Luisa to turn to Diego’s sweetest offer instead?