Ready for some stand out stand-up? Look no further than NUVOtv's Stand Up & Deliver! We've traveled across the country to bring comedy fans the best from both seasoned comics and new stars on the rise. Hosted by Julissa Bermudez and Jose Sarduy, every half-hour episode highlights some of the funniest moments from these talented performers who aren't afraid to go there. Sometimes raw and always relatable and hilarious, Stand Up & Deliver brings a little multicultural flavor to the comedy game.