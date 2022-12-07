Stanley Park

Not Available

Set in a south London suburb, a sharply-observed character-based ensemble drama with comedic overtones about a group of young friends enduring the poignant and painful, hilarious and often confusing emotional upheavals during a life-changing period in their lives. Living on the same street it's hard to keep secrets, and it seems everyone has something they're hiding or hiding from. In a time when the temptation to focus on the negatives of young people - knife crime, hoodie culture - has never been greater, the drama looks at the more sympathetic, complex and often comedic side of the suburban youth experience, exploring wide-ranging themes. Examining and probing the dreams, desires, fears, anxieties, hopes and wishes of these 21st century teens, it focuses on that critical time in life when important decisions are made or impacted by choices driven by the emotional complexities of youth evolving into adulthood.