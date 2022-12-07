Not Available

Star Cops follows Nathan Spring and the rest of his multinational team of the International Space Police (Star Cops) as they work to establish the Star Cops and solve whatever crimes come their way. Operating in a relatively accurately realised hard SF, near-future, space environment, many of the cases that the Star Cops investigate arise from opportunities for new crimes presented by the technologically advanced future society the series depicts and from the hostile frontier nature of the environment that the Star Cops live in.