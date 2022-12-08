Star Street the Adventures of the Star Kids

Not Available

Star Street is a Dutch children's cartoon that was popular both in Benelux and in the United Kingdom. The protagonists were pink big-nosed creatures comically fashioned after horoscopes of the western zodiac and was set on a small star-shaped planet in the outer reaches of the universe. The antagonists were green blobbish creatures known appropriately as blobs governed by an even larger pink blob creature. The cartoon's premise was somewhat similar to The Smurfs and The Care Bears. Telecable Benelux B.V. is the company that currently owns the rights to the show.