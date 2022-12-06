Not Available

Star Trek

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Studio

Desilu Productions

Space. The Final Frontier. The U.S.S. Enterprise embarks on a five year mission to explore the galaxy. The Enterprise is under the command of Captain James T. Kirk. The First Officer is Mr. Spock, from the planet Vulcan. The Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Leonard 'Bones' McCoy. With a determined crew, the Enterprise encounters Klingons, Romulans, time paradoxes, tribbles and genetic supermen lead by Khan Noonian Singh. Their mission is to explore strange new worlds, to seek new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.

Cast

William ShatnerJames T. Kirk
Leonard NimoySpock
DeForest KelleyLeonard McCoy
Majel BarrettStarfleet Computer
Walter KoenigPavel Chekov
George TakeiHikaru Sulu

