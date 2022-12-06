Not Available

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount Television

When the Cardassian occupation of Bajor ended in 2369, the mining space-station Terok Nor was left abandoned, its systems ripped out. By invitation of the provisional Bajoran government, Starfleet stepped in to oversee the rebuilding and day-to-day operations of the newly christened Deep Space Nine. DS9 soon became a center of travel and commerce thanks to a newly found stable wormhole leading to the largely unexplored Gamma Quadrant.

Cast

Avery BrooksBenjamin Sisko
Nana VisitorKira Nerys
Colm MeaneyMiles O'Brien
Michael DornWorf
Cirroc LoftonJake Sisko
Alexander SiddigJulian Bashir

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images