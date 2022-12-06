Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

When the Cardassian occupation of Bajor ended in 2369, the mining space-station Terok Nor was left abandoned, its systems ripped out. By invitation of the provisional Bajoran government, Starfleet stepped in to oversee the rebuilding and day-to-day operations of the newly christened Deep Space Nine. DS9 soon became a center of travel and commerce thanks to a newly found stable wormhole leading to the largely unexplored Gamma Quadrant.
|Avery Brooks
|Benjamin Sisko
|Nana Visitor
|Kira Nerys
|Colm Meaney
|Miles O'Brien
|Michael Dorn
|Worf
|Cirroc Lofton
|Jake Sisko
|Alexander Siddig
|Julian Bashir
