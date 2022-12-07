Not Available

Star Trek: Hidden Frontier (HF) was a Star Trek fan film project. Although fan films have been produced for almost as long as there have been film fans, they were generally few and far between before the advent of home video. Produced on digital video, the show's sets are almost completely virtual, using a green-screen chroma keyed process to place performers into virtual settings. The series is set during the era of the Star Trek: The Next Generation series. Episodes revolve around the starship USS Excelsior, and its home base, Deep Space 12, which is located in the Briar Patch, a region of space introduced in the film Star Trek: Insurrection.