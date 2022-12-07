Star Trek: Intrepid

Not Available

Over 300 years have passed since the historic groundbreaking of the Warp 5 research and development facility on Earth, where the legendary Zefram Cochran gave his commemorative speech, which ignites the vision of multiple generations, "Imagine it. Thousands of inhabited planets at our fingertips... and we'll be able to explore those strange new worlds... and seek out new life and new civilizations... go boldly... where no man has gone before." Today, when much of the Federation finds itself recovering from internal strife and external conflict, there are those who still embody the rugged individualism of the early explorers. There are those who still understand the founding purposes and strive to fulfill the vision of Starfleet. There are those who are still out there ...forging a new frontier.