Star Trek: Of Gods and Men

Not Available

The year is 2306… Twelve years have passed since Captain James Kirk was swept away by the Nexus while saving the crew of the Enterprise-B. Sadly, one year later, Captain Montgomery Scott was reported missing along with the passengers and crew of the USS Jenolen, and to this day has not been found. The remaining crewmembers of the USS Enterprise have gone their separate ways. Captain Spock and Doctor McCoy have spent the last several years on Khitomer, continuing their work to establish peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire, though it is wondered if they will ever establish peace between themselves. Captain Hikaru Sulu and his Excelsior crew are on an extended mission beyond the outer reaches of the Alpha Quadrant. Captain Pavel Chekov, although serving a high post in Starfleet Security, feels his career has stalled, leaving him to thoughts of retirement. Captain Nyota Uhura has been serving as Director of Starfleet Linguistics, a post she finds extremely interesting, though she feels there may be something missing in her life. Now, forty years after their first mission, Chekov and Uhura, along with John Harriman, former Captain of the Enterprise-B, come together for the dedication of a very special ship. However, their reunion is cut short when they receive a distress call from an all-too-familiar planet, where they meet up with an almost-forgotten face, and in an instant something happens, or rather, doesn't happen, that presses the three friends to embark on a mission that will forever change their lives… The adventure is just beginning...