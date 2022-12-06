Star Trek: The Animated Series

Not Available

This is the further adventures of the Star Trek series in a half-hour animated form. This show basically continues the adventures of the original series (presumably in the fourth year of the five-year mission), but takes advantage of the unlimited special effects provided by animation to introduce more alien crewmen (the felinoid M'Ress and the tripedal Arex) as well as introduce more elaborate adventures like an underwater adventure, the miniaturization of the crew to 1 cm., and the appearance of a giant fire-breathing two-headed dragon. The show is currently not considered "canon" by Paramount and the folks associated with the various subsequent TV shows. However, elements of the animated series have been used in subsequent shows (Sarek refers to the events of "Yesteryear" in TNG's "Reunification Pt. 1") and the Enterprise-D's holodeck seems to have been in part inspired by the holodeck we see in "Practical Joker". Also, writers such as Peter David have used some elements from t