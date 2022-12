Not Available

Star-ving is a web series of episodes running eight to ten minutes, based very loosely on the life of David Faustino from Married... with Children. His co-star is Corin Nemec, who played the title character in Parker Lewis Can't Lose. The start date for the episodes was January 16, 2009. The series is a production of FNB Entertainment LLC in association with Sony Pictures Television, webcast on Crackle.