Star Wars Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series

Feel your heart race and your pulse pound as every thrilling Chapter of this Emmy® Award-winning animated series envisions the story arc between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Delve deeper into the mysteries, motivations and backstories surrounding your favorite Star Wars characters while you explore some of the machinations and milestones that may have helped to shape galactic history. Packed with action from start to finish, this landmark “microseries” is essential viewing for all fans of the Force!