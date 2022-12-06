Not Available

The animated action/adventure Stargate Infinity continues the saga of the men and women of Stargate Command as they travel the universe using the extraordinary powers of the mysterious Stargate portals. Stargate Infinity is the story of veteran Stargate explorer Major Gus Bonner and a group of young Air Force Academy cadets. Wrongly accused of treason, they must flee across the universe, pursued by a ferocious new alien enemy, the Tlak'khan - mercenaries working for the Nax'kan Council. The team must find a way to clear Gus' name and to protect the mysterious Draga - a strange alien being who may be the key to unlocking the ultimate secrets of the Stargate and of the Ancients who built them. Aired as education TV, most episodes come complete with a nifty kids' message!