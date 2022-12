Not Available

It's Earth. Sometime soon. The Greenhouse Effect has taken hold and so has the power of the Stark Conspiracy - a group of financial giants with more money than God and the social conscience of a dog on a croquet lawn. With the stock markets in chaos and an inexplicable world recession biting, Wall Street journalist Chrissie Keating is tempted by the story of a lifetime - corruption on a grand scale. But will her story be the death of her?