"Stark Raving Mad" centered on eccentric horror author Ian Stark (Tony Shalhoub, Wings, Monk) whose first novel, Below Ground, turned him into an overnight sensation. A practical-joker by nature, Ian spent the bulk of his time harassing his uptight new editor, Henry McNeely (Neil Patrick Harris, Doogie Howser, How I Met Your Mother). Sharing Ian's loft apartment were Jake Donovan (Eddie McClintock, Crumbs, AUSA, Holding the Baby), his mindless assistant, and lovable but horny mutt Edgar. Living across the hall was Maddie Keller (Heather Paige Kent, That's Life, Jenny), who tended bar downstairs in the pub that the gang frequented. Henry's snobby girlfriend, Tess Faraday (Dorie Barton, The Adventures of A.R.K.) spent a lot of time hanging out with Henry's new friends, though she resented them for taking up so much of Henry's time. Also seen from time-to-time were Audrey Radford (Harriet Sansom Harris, 5 Mrs. Buchanans, Frasier, Desperate Housewives), Henry's snooty boss who discovered (and lusted after) Ian, and her closeted husband Caesar (Chris Sarandon, Fright Night, Child's Play).