Starman~Kono Hoshi No Koi

Sawako (Ryoko Hirosue) was dumped by her husband and since then she has raised her three sons alone. One day, she happens to meet a young man (Sota Fukushi) who is dying. She falls in love with him at first sight. The young man also suffers from memory loss. Sawako names him Hoshio. Taking advantage of his memory loss, she decides to make him live with her and as the father of her three sons. Now, Sawako, her three sons, her grandmother and Hoshio all live together. Sawako hopes Hoshio never regains his memory. Hoshio also begins to develop feelings for her. Whenever Sawako has troubles, Hoshio helps her out with his mysterious ability. Hoshio's past is also a mysterious. A mystery that is finally revealed.