The protagonist, Tsukiko Yahisa, enrolled to a school that was recently changed from all-boys school to co-ed. Since the area where the school is conveniently rural and the rather exclusive curriculums the school has, up until now the protagonist is the only one female who enrolled to the school. In Starry Sky, the 13 constellations of the Zodiac are personified into handsome young men. The anime will be directed by Kiyomo Sayaka who worked with Vampire Knight. Similar to Hetalia - Axis Powers, Starry Sky's anime will be distributed through the Animate.tv website and other means.