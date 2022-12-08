Not Available

To be a Hollywood great is to fly too close to the sun, to embody the dreams of millions while placing your fate in their hearts. Stars Of The Silver Screen celebrates the lives of those who soared the highest. From Marlon Brando to Elizabeth Taylor, we uncover what drove them and why the world loved them. Contributions from contemporary commentators and current Hollywood glitterati will bring each icon’s legacy up to date as we relive their most magical motion picture moments and explore the personalities behind the names. We will discover how Marilyn Monroe shaped her enigmatic persona, how Frank Sinatra broke into film and reflect on the seductive appeal of Rita Hayworth.