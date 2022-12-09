Not Available

Launching a startup is not an easy task. In this reality series, entrepreneurial millennials get help by spending a semester at Draper University, a seven-week program led by billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper in which he helps mentor the students who are looking to launch their own companies. Guest speakers also share their business knowledge and experience with the class. The candidates pitch their ideas to a panel of venture capitalists, hoping to get an investment that allows them to launch their business. The millennials face hard lessons along the way, but the payoff could be life-changing if they get the seed money they are seeking.