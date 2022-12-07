Not Available

Created by and starring Eric Schaeffer ("If Lucy Fell," "Too Something"), "Starved" is, according to the network, "a comedic take on food addiction, which is used as the backdrop to the funny, romantic and personal misadventures of the four characters." Schaeffer will star as a neurotic Wall Streeter living in Brooklyn who's friends with a bulimic cop (Sterling K. Brown, "Brown Sugar"), an overweight writer (Del Pentecost, "Kingdom Hospital") and an anorexic would-be songwriter (Broadway actress Laura Benanti, "Nine").