This hilarious new animated show from Celebrity Deathmatch creator Eric Fogel, Starveillance reveals the most outrageous moments in the lives of the biggest stars through the use of claymation. Ever wonder what happened on Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore's first date, or what it was like at the Desperate Housewives photo shoot for Vanity Fair? This half-hour show gives you a fly-on-the-wall-perspective through a lens of hilarity.