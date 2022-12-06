Not Available

This series aired on the 10 Network in Australia in 1997/8 and starred Wendy Hughes as Kate Ferrari, who is appointed as (you guessed it...) State Coroner. The State Coroner is a magistrate, whose remit is to investigate suspicious or untimely deaths. Kate is aided by her deputy Clive Trimbell (Bob Baines), an old school type, who had expected to get the top job himself, and Forensic Pathologist Dr Julie Travers (Elaine Smith). Was it homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural death, the State Coroner must rule...