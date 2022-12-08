State of Affairs

Not Available

To prioritize the biggest crises facing the country, one top CIA analyst - Charleston Tucker - assembles the President’s Daily Briefing. This list of the vital security issues facing the nation brings with it moral and political judgment calls for Charleston and her trusted group of brilliant analysts. Aside from the political minefields she has to walk, Charlie has a personal relationship with the President because she had been engaged to the President's son before a terrorist attack took his life. Navigating a complex personal life and a pressure-cooker profession is a challenge, and Charlie sometimes engages in boundary-pushing behavior to avoid facing her grief. But when the clock strikes 2 a.m., she is all about her job - protecting her nation, serving her President, and trying to get to the bottom of her fiancé’s murder that will reveal itself as a shocking mystery.