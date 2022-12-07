State of Mind

Not Available

Therapist Ann Bellowes is in need of a therapist of her own. Part of her problem, though, is finding her husband having an affair with their couple's counselor. Ann works at the New Haven Psychiatrist Associates out of a converted Victorian house that is now the offices for her and her colleagues. With her husband gone she must find someone else to fill the office space and rents it out to lawyer Barry White. Barry soon adjusts to being the only lawyer surrounded by therapists who enjoy teasing him about his name. Other therapists in the office include a specialist in child psychiatry Dr. James Le Croix who sometimes resorts to methods of therapy which can be considered radical. The office is not free of romance as Dr. Cordelia Banks engages in trysts with the married Dr. Taj Kalid. Amidst all the chaos Fred Smedresman can be found trying to keep the flow of the surroundings on an even keel as the office manager. Close Full Summary [-]