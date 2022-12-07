Staten Island Cakes

Not Available

Twenty-one-year-old Vinny Buzzetta is the talented executive pastry chef and owner of the go-to bakery for special occasion cakes and confections on Staten Island, The Cake Artist. By day, Vinny is boss at the bakery to his own mother, Cammy, sister, Kristin, and friends, but back at home it's mom who lays down the law. Granddad "Crazy" Joe is also around for moral support and a few laughs. Along the way, Vinny must learn to navigate his roles as business owner, baker and artist, and find his place in his large, outspoken family.