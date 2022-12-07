This is the comeback of Trevor Marmalade to mainstream Australian television, and with him he brings the best of the best of Australia’s comedy community - STATESMEN OF COMEDY. Join us for a unique comedy show - about comedy - as Trevor talks with Australia’s finest comedians, not only about the skills of their trade, but also provides a range of off-the-wall topics inviting them to flex their comedy muscles. Rarely has there been a forum where Australia’s comedy royalty have been able to share the same stage at the same time to the same television audience. STATESMEN OF COMEDY is that forum.
