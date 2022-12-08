Staying In With Greg & Russell

Not Available

Greg James and Russell Kane have decided to take their bromance to the next level and are moving in together to host their very own chat show. Each week they'll invite a couple of celebrity guests to 'their place' for an unmissable evening of unique entertainment. Our hosts' charm, hospitality and flair for what really makes a memorable evening is set to guarantee our guests have got plenty to talk about. The show will be set in a surreal, studio version of the duo's dream pad, and recorded in front of a live studio audience.