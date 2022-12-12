Stealing love, stealing heart

Not Available

Phuwanai is the only son of Dr.Phutas, a geologist. He worked as a photographer for a feature magazine in USA. After being away from Thailand for so long, he goes back for a vacation. He vacations in Krabi and borrows a boat to go out to the sea for squid fishing at night. Ravinna, is a famous model. She comes to see her mother who called her to see her in the yacht in the sea. Ravinna doesn't know that her mother sold her to a man Buang Suang because she wants the money for gambling. In the yacht, BuangSuang tries to rape Ravinna but she jumps into the sea to get away from him.