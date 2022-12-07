Stealth Rider

Not Available

Jason Britton is igniting his insatiable passion for riding by returning to his roots and shooting the ultimate stunt film. Jason and his team jump in the bus and tour the country to “steal” shots in front of the most iconic backdrops they can manage. Planned like a robbery but carried out safely and professionally, Jason and his team get stunt riding shots in unimaginable locations like the art museum steps of Philadelphia; the Las Vegas Strip; the Golden Gate Bridge; the US Capitol Building; Hollywood Blvd and the French Quarter of New Orleans, to name a few. Each episode culminates with a mini-movie comprised of the stunt footage captured at that week’s location.