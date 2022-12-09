Not Available

Steel Frame

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NHK Nagoya

Sharply revealing the issue of Japanese construction industry where bid-rigging was a common practice among the giants. After working diligently for three years at a construction site, Heita unwillingly transfers to a sales department where he becomes a part of the illegal collusion -- to limit open competition and obtain high-price public works within the colluding parties. He is torn from conducting unlawful action to save his company, yet deep inside wishing to abide by the law to follow his justice. What will his answer be?

Cast

Teppei KoikeHeita Tomishima
Kosuke ToyoharaYasuo Endo
Asami UsudaMoe Nomura
Takanori JinnaiSoji Ogata

View Full Cast >

Images