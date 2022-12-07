Steel Jeeg

Not Available

Hiroshi Shiba is a car racer who is mortally wounded in a laboratory accident, but restored to life by his father, Professor Shiba, a talented scientist and archaeologist, who is incidentally investigating the relics of the ancient Jamatai Kingdom. During his research, Shiba discovers a tiny bronze bell with tremendous powers. Many years later, prof. Shiba is murdered by the henchmen of Queen Himika, the ruler of Jamatai, who intends on seizing the ancient bell and its power.